SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$93.74 and a one year high of C$93.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.20.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

