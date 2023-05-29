Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

