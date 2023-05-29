SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$14.26 during midday trading on Monday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.70.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

