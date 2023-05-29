SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 919,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Trading Up 2.0 %

SFL Announces Dividend

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 838,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,270. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.