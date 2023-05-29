Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) is 1888 Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

1888 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares during the period. Seer accounts for about 3.0% of 1888 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1888 Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Seer worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 225,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Seer had a negative net margin of 574.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.