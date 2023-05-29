SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,616. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

