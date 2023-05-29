Scotiabank Upgrades FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

FBBPF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.