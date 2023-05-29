Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.