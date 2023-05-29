SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SciSparc Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SciSparc stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 79,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

