Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity National Financial worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $34.73. 1,362,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,945. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

