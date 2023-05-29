Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.92 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.61% of RH worth $38,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.