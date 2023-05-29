Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. 728,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,507. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

