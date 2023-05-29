Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,502. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

