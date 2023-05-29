Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Satellogic Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of SATLW stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

