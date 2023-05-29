SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 37.6% in May

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

Shares of SNWV remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 412,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,229. SANUWAVE Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

