Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Issue $1.38 Annual Dividend

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.377 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.