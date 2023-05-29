San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

