San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.