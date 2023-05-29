Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Samsonite International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.