Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.