Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

