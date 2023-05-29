SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $11,318.91 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,080.23 or 0.99976515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02745928 USD and is down -16.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,217.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

