SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SALRF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.50.

SalMar ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

