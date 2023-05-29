Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

SBH opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

