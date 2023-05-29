Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $360,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

SACH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 285,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.05%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 113.05%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

