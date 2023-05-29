RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Short Interest Update

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RVLP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 15,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.