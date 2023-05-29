RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £49,962.66 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61).

RS Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LON RS1 opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 920.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. RS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RS Group

RS1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.