RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £49,962.66 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61).
RS Group Stock Up 0.7 %
LON RS1 opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 920.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. RS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).
RS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
