Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$69.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

