Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,805 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,275,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $280,348,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,720,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,061,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

