Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,383 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 86,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 1,142,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,871. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

