Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 3,463,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

