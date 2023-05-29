Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Hershey by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 268,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,180,000 after buying an additional 124,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $257.72. 1,142,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

