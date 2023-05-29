Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,845. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

