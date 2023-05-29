Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.