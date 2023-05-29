RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

