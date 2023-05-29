Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.00. 2,860,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,759 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,651.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,603 shares of company stock worth $28,402,255 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

