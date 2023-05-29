Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 623.44 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.75).

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.02) to GBX 660 ($8.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.02) to GBX 670 ($8.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON RTO opened at GBX 632.80 ($7.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,752.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.58. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 654.02 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.97), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,185,229.85). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.