Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Remark Price Performance

Remark stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Get Remark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.