REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $259.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

