REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,006,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,513,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

