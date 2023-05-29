ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $11,790.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00328646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.