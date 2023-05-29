ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $15,350.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00324246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

