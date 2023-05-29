Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Raydium has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,352,321 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

