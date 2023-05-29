Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.85 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $268.97 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,583,878,336 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

