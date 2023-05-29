Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$1.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Questor Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of QST stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.67 million during the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.0208733 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

