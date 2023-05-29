QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $175.61

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $175.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,692.88 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149653 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

