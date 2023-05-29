QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $9.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

