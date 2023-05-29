Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 49.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
