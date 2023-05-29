PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,190 shares of company stock worth $72,514,117. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

