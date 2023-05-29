PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

