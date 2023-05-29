Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of CEOS stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,092. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.