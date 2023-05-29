Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,344 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 10.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $67,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,990. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

